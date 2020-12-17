Thalys train gunman sentenced to life in jail over foiled 2015 terror attack

A courtroom sketch made on December 15, 2020, shows the defendants (LtoR): Ayoub El Khazzani, Bilal Chatra, Redouane El Amrani Ezzerrifi and Mohamed Bakkali sitting in the dock of the Paris Courthouse in Paris during the trial of a foiled terror attack on an Amsterdam-Paris Thalys train in August 2015.

An Islamist militant who opened fire aboard a high-speed train travelling through northern Europe but was overpowered by three Americans before he killed anyone was sentenced to life in jail by a French court on Friday.

Moroccan national Ayoub el Khazzani was heavily armed when he launched his attack moments after the Thalys train crossed into France from Belgium on Aug. 21, 2015.

A Paris court found the defendant guilty of attempted murder with intent to commit terrorism.

The attack was thwarted by passengers. Among them were three Americans, two of whom were in the military at the time, who rushed Khazzani and disarmed him.

Clint Eastwood, the U.S. actor and director, made a movie based on the events entitled "The 15:17 to Paris".

France was at the time of the Thalys incident still recovering from the trauma of Islamist militant attacks in Paris seven months earlier against the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket.

The three attackers were killed by police but 14 accomplices were convicted in a separate trial on Wednesday of crimes ranging from financing terrorism to membership of a criminal gang.

