Macron's health remains stable after Covid-19 diagnosis, says Élysée Palace

French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus Covid-19, attends a round table for the government's weekly cabinet meeting on December 21, 2020.

President Emmanuel Macron's health situation remains stable after contracting Covid-19 last week, the Élysée Palace said.

"The health condition of the president remains stable," an official from the president's office said.

Macron, who celebrated his 43rd birthday on Monday, has been isolating at the official residence of La Lanterne in Versailles since Thursday evening, when he was tested after suffering from fatigue, coughing and aches and pains.

The French president said he would provide updates on the state of his health during the course of the illness. On Monday, he was seen presiding over a Council of Ministers meeting by videoconference.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AFP)

