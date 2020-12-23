Macron doing better after contracting Covid-19, says Élysée Palace

Emmanuel Macron at a ministerial meeting held via videoconference on December 21, 2020.

French President Emmanuel Macron's health is showing signs of improvement after he tested positive for Covid-19 on December 17, the Élysée Palace said on Wednesday.

Macron tested positive for the virus on Thursday, showing symptoms of fatigue, coughing and muscle aches.

The president, who self-confined in an official residence near Paris from where he is running meetings remotely, had promised daily updates on his health.

He is now "showing signs of improvement", the Élysée Palace said, without giving details.

All previous daily updates had said that the 43-year old president was in a "stable" condition.

The French authorities are concerned that the holiday period could see a new spike in infections, after the country's total Covid-19 death toll went above 60,000 last week.

Authorities said late Tuesday that nearly 12,000 new cases had been reported in the previous 24 hours, and 386 deaths.

A vaccination campaign is to start on Sunday, with health workers and older people among the first to get Covid-19 shots, the government said.

The EU gave the green light for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday, paving the way for the first inoculations to start across 27 countries soon after Christmas.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

