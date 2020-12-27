Skip to main content
Storm Bella batters France, thousands of homes without electricity

Issued on:

High waves and strong winds hit the coast of Le Becquet, northwestern France on December 27, 2020, as Storm Bella strikes the coast of Britanny and Normandy.
High waves and strong winds hit the coast of Le Becquet, northwestern France on December 27, 2020, as Storm Bella strikes the coast of Britanny and Normandy. © Sameer al-Doumy, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
1 min

Thousands of homes in north-western France were deprived of electricity on Sunday as Storm Bella swept through the area.

More than 6,000 homes were without power in Normandy and around 4,000 in Brittany, electricity distributor Enedis said on Twitter.

The storm generated gusts reaching 80 to 100 kilometres per hour inland and 100 to 120 kilometres per hour as it battered the west coast, according to French meteorological organisation Metéo France.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

