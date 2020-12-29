Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#France lockdown
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

France had its hottest year on record in 2020, state weather forecaster says

Issued on:

Children cool off in a fountain in Colmar, eastern France on August 7, 2020, as a heatwave crosses Europe with temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius.
Children cool off in a fountain in Colmar, eastern France on August 7, 2020, as a heatwave crosses Europe with temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius. AFP - SEBASTIEN BOZON
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

The year 2020 was the hottest year in France since records began in 1900, state weather forecaster Météo-France said, in a new sign of global warming.

Advertising

France's weather forecaster said that the average temperature across the country in 2020 was 14 degrees Celsius (57.2 degrees Fahrenheit), beating the 13.9C (57 Fahrenheit) recorded in 2018, it wrote on Twitter.

"The cooler weather we are seeing at the end of this year will not change anything. It is official... 2020 was the hottest year ever recorded" in France, it said.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.