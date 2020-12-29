France had its hottest year on record in 2020, state weather forecaster says

Children cool off in a fountain in Colmar, eastern France on August 7, 2020, as a heatwave crosses Europe with temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius.

The year 2020 was the hottest year in France since records began in 1900, state weather forecaster Météo-France said, in a new sign of global warming.

France's weather forecaster said that the average temperature across the country in 2020 was 14 degrees Celsius (57.2 degrees Fahrenheit), beating the 13.9C (57 Fahrenheit) recorded in 2018, it wrote on Twitter.

"The cooler weather we are seeing at the end of this year will not change anything. It is official... 2020 was the hottest year ever recorded" in France, it said.

(AFP)

