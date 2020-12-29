No new lockdown in France, says health minister, but earlier curfew possible in some regions
Issued on:
French Health Minister Olivier Véran said the government could soon impose an earlier curfew that would start at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. in eastern areas due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Advertising
Speaking on France 2 public TV channel, Mr Véran added there were currently no plans to impose a third lockdown, despite the daily new COVID-19 case count being more than twice as high as the government's target of less than 5,000.
(REUTERS)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe