No new lockdown in France, says health minister, but earlier curfew possible in some regions

French Health Minister Olivier Veran says no to a third lockdown in France but warns of possible earlier curfew in some regions. © Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / Reuters
French Health Minister Olivier Véran said the government could soon impose an earlier curfew that would start at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. in eastern areas due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking on France 2 public TV channel, Mr Véran added there were currently no plans to impose a third lockdown, despite the daily new COVID-19 case count being more than twice as high as the government's target of less than 5,000.

