Skip to main content
Live
#Brexit
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

France detects first case of South African strain of Covid-19

Issued on:

A medical worker prepares to administer a nasal swab to a patient at a coronavirus testing centre in Nantes, France, December 10, 2020.
A medical worker prepares to administer a nasal swab to a patient at a coronavirus testing centre in Nantes, France, December 10, 2020. © Stephane Mahe, REUTERS
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

France has detected its first case of the South African variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Advertising

The 501.V2 Variant was detected by South African authorities in mid December.

Cases have since been found in Japan and Britain among others.

The variant, believed to be more easily transmitted like another version found in Britain, was discovered in France in a man who had returned from South Africa to his home in the Haut-Rhin region which borders Switzerland. 

South Africa is the country hit hardest by coronavirus on the African continent, with over one million infections so far and 26,000 people dead.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.