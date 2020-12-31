Skip to main content
Live: French President Emmanuel Macron delivers New Year's Eve address

Issued on:

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a TV screen in Paris on December 3, 2020 as he speaks during a televised address to the nation from the Elysee Palace.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
1 min

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his New Year’s Eve address at a time when the country is in the grip of yet another surge in Covid-19 cases.  

Advertising

With a curfew still in place, nationwide festivities to ring in the New Year will be far more muted. And while the president’s messages are likely to include typical New Year’s references to good fortune, happiness and good health, they will bear special significance for many people eager to bid farewell to 2020 – a year many of us would rather forget. 

Click on the video player above to watch the NYE address live.

