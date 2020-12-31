Live: French President Emmanuel Macron delivers New Year's Eve address

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a TV screen in Paris on December 3, 2020 as he speaks during a televised address to the nation from the Elysee Palace.

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his New Year’s Eve address at a time when the country is in the grip of yet another surge in Covid-19 cases.

With a curfew still in place, nationwide festivities to ring in the New Year will be far more muted. And while the president’s messages are likely to include typical New Year’s references to good fortune, happiness and good health, they will bear special significance for many people eager to bid farewell to 2020 – a year many of us would rather forget.

