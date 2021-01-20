Skip to main content
Live
#Joe Biden
#Covid-19
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

'No repentance nor apologies' for colonial abuses in Algeria, says Macron

Issued on: Modified:

President Emmanuel Macron said on January 20, 2021 there would no official French apology for colonial abuses in Algeria.
President Emmanuel Macron said on January 20, 2021 there would no official French apology for colonial abuses in Algeria. AFP - STEPHANE MAHE
Text by: NEWS WIRES
2 min

French President Emmanuel Macron has ruled out issuing an official apology for abuses in Algeria, his office said Wednesday, ahead of a major report on how France is facing up to its colonial past in the country. 

Advertising

There will be "no repentance nor apologies" for the occupation of Algeria or the bloody eight-year war that ended French rule, Macron's office said, adding that the French leader would instead take part in "symbolic acts" aimed at promoting reconciliation.

The atrocities committed by both sides during the 1954-1962 Algerian war of independence continue to strain relations between the two countries six decades later.

Macron, the first president born after the colonial period, has gone further than any of his predecessors in recognising French crimes in Algeria.

Later Wednesday, a historian commissioned by the president with assessing "the progress made by France on the memory of the colonisation of Algeria and the Algerian war," will submit his findings.

Benjamin Stora's report is not, however, expected to recommend that France issue an apology but rather suggest ways of shedding light on one of the darker chapters of French history and propose ways of promoting healing.

The presidency said Macron would take part in three days of commemorations next year marking the 60th anniversary of the end of the Algerian war. 

Each day will be dedicated to a different group that suffered in the conflict, presidential aides added.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.