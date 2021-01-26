Covid-19 creates perfect conditions for mental health crises among students

For young people already suffering from mental health issues, the Covid-19 crisis has been especially hard, and has exacerbated the fears and anxieties of many.

The Covid-19 crisis is taking a heavy toll on the mental health of students across the world. But for young people who were already suffering mental health conditions before the crisis, Covid-19 has brought more fear, anxiety and isolation into their lives.

In the city of Grenoble, FRANCE 24's reporters Cécile Gallucio and Claire Paccalin met with a student diagnosed with schizo-affective disorder and his mother to find out how they've been coping.

They chose not to reveal their identities in this report.

Click on the video player to watch the full report.

