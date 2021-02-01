France begins limiting travel outside the EU to curb the spread of Covid-19

Planes at Terminal 2E at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France, May 12, 2020.

French border police turned away some passengers bound for destinations outside the EU on Monday after new rules banning flights to and from countries outside the bloc came into force at midnight.

French authorities have limited the reasons for which residents can travel outside the EU to urgent personal or family business, a health emergency or for work-related voyages. Valid personal reasons include the death or imminent death of a close family member, a child visiting a parent who has shared custody, to comply with a judicial summons or for studies abroad. Residents and citizens of other countries may also return home.

Valid work-related reasons for travel include business activities that cannot be postponed or carried out remotely, travel for health professionals fighting Covid-19, diplomatic missions and those involved in professional sporting events.

Travellers must present proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before travel as well as a signed form asserting they have not been in contact with anyone diagnosed with Covid-19 during the previous 14 days. Those conditions must be also met upon return to France.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the new measures on Friday as part of new efforts to contain Covid-19 infections and avoid another nationwide lockdown.

By curbing international travel, the government hopes to get a better grip on the circulation of the coronavirus and its recent variants, which have been spreading at a fearsome pace.

Passengers must first show the required documentation at airline counters during check-in and then again at border control, where agents were no longer allowing automated passport scanning but instead checking each document as passenger queues grew longer.

The time needed per passenger can easily reach five or 10 minutes, compared with just seconds usually, as agents try to determine whether someone has met the requirements for having an urgent motive to travel.

>> A full list of acceptable motives and required documents can be found on the French government website by clicking here.

Border police require written proof before allowing passengers to board – as Toure, a Malian national, found out when he tried to leave France for Bamako without the necessary documents.

"I said that my mother, whom I hadn't seen in a while, was ill but they told me I needed proof," Toure, who withheld his last name, told AFP at Paris's main airport, Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle. After being turned away, Toure – who works for a French public works foundation – managed to reach his mother's doctor in Bamako, who sent him a barely legible note by WhatsApp. He tried again and this time was waved through.

"The idea is to limit the outbound-inbound loops between France and abroad," Julien Gentile, head of the border police for the Roissy and Le Bourget airports, told AFP.

President Emmanuel Macron has decided, for now, not to impose a third national lockdown, choosing a different path than France's neighbours such as Britain and Germany.

Health Minister Olivier Véran said Sunday that the number of new coronavirus cases had barely increased over the past week, while other indicators – such as traces of the virus detected in waste water – were also reassuring.

The French government put in place a strict nighttime curfew after a second lockdown ended in December.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

