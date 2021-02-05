Head of French hospital federation calls for new Covid-19 lockdown

A patient infected with Covid-19 lies on a bed in the respiratory distress and severe infections unit of the Hopital Nord in Marseille on February 2, 2021.

The head of France's hospital federation on Friday called for a new nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections, in the latest sign of tensions between the government and health officials on the issue.

Frédéric Valletoux, who is also mayor of Fontainebleau just south of Paris, told LCI TV that while the situation in hospitals was under control for now, it remained "very tense" in many areas.

Valletoux spoke a day after Prime Minister Jean Castex said the Covid-19 situation in France was "fragile" but did not justify a new lockdown at present.

Castex said the rate of infection had not significantly increased over the past two weeks, even if the pressure on French hospitals remained strong.

“We must stick with the current restrictions we already have in place [...] but the situation today does not justify a new national lockdown,” he told a news conference.

His words contradicted views voiced by several leading French medics.

On Friday, the head of infectious diseases at Saint Antoine hospital in Paris said new measures to curb the spread of infections were "inevitable".

"We're still at a high plateau in France. And to bring it down, new restrictive measures will be inevitable," Karine Lacombe told France Inter radio.

'Not the time to ease up'

France imposed two nationwide lockdowns last year and currently has one of the world's most restrictive curfews, stretching from 6pm to 6am.

In his news conference, Castex said the country's progressive tightening of restrictions had allowed it to keep the economy more open than some neighbours had been able to.

But he warned there could be no let-up and called on companies to enforce more remote working from home.

“Working from home is imperative whenever possible,” he said.

He also announced a three-week lockdown for the French island of Mayotte, located off the coast of Mozambique, which has been hit by the South African variant of the virus.

“It is not the time to ease up now,” Castex said, adding that he would not hesitate to tighten curbs on free movement if there was a spike in infections.

The prime minister also touched on the sensitive issue of France's vaccination drive, which has been widely criticised for its slow pace.

He said the first doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine would arrive in France by the end of the week, helping the government reach a target of four million inoculations by the end of the month.

President Emmanuel Macron has promised to offer a vaccine to all adults in France by the end of the summer.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

