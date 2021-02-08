Covid-19: Paris school closes after cases found of South African variant
The local authority for the city of Eaubonne, north of Paris, said on Monday that cases of the South African variant of the new coronavirus had been detected and that it was starting a track-and-trace campaign.
An official at the College Jules Ferry in Eaubonne, north of Paris, told Reuters the school had been ordered to close temporarily after coronavirus cases were found on the premises.
(REUTERS)
