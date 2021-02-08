Covid-19: Paris school closes after cases found of South African variant

A medical student secures a swab following antigen testing for the novel coronavirus, Covid-19, at the Emile Dubois Lycee (high school) in Paris on November 23, 2020, during a visit by the French Education, Youth and Sports Minister. AFP - LUDOVIC MARIN

Text by: NEWS WIRES 1 min

The local authority for the city of Eaubonne, north of Paris, said on Monday that cases of the South African variant of the new coronavirus had been detected and that it was starting a track-and-trace campaign.