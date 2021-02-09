Covid-19: France logs more than 18,800 new daily cases, hospitalisations down
Issued on: Modified:
France reported 18,870 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from Monday's 4,317 figure but down versus last Tuesday's total of 23,337 as the case count trend remained steady and hospital numbers went downagain after a two-day increase.
The seven-day moving average of new Covid-19 infections, which evens out daily reporting irregularities, stands at 19,348, staying in the 19,200-20,700 range it has been in since Jan 20.
The total cumulative number of cases increased to 3.36 million, the sixth-highest in the world.
The number of people in France who have died from Covid-19 infections rose by 724, to 80,147 - the seventh-highest death toll globally - versus 458 on Monday and a seven-day moving average of 416.
(REUTERS)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe