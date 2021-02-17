Baguettes, a wine festival and Paris rooftops vie for a spot on UNESCO heritage list

French baker Sylvain Cabane, wearing a protective face mask, takes a tray of baguettes out of the oven at the bakery "Ma Boulangerie" in Vertou, near Nantes on March 17, 2020, as France faces the spread of the novel coronavirus.

French baguettes, the grey zinc rooftops of Paris and the wine festival in Arbois are all competing this year for a place on the UNESCO heritage list. French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot will choose between the three bids in March and submit her choice to President Emmanuel Macron.

Every morning without fail, France wakes up to the smell of fresh baguettes, wafting in from the many bakeries scattered throughout town.

The prized bread is now one of three French candidates vying to be nominated for UNESCO's list of "intangible cultural heritage".

“It would be a good thing to protect our baguettes, our know-how,” said artisan baker Jean-Yves Boullier.

“At least let them recognise the French baguette as a unique product that is typically French, and something other countries can't make."

But the baguette faces stiff competition from other quintessential French symbols such as last year’s runner-up, the grey zinc rooftops of Paris, and the Biou d'Arbois wine festival celebrated in the east of France.

