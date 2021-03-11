Covid-19: France eases restrictions on some international travellers

France will ease some restrictions on international travelers from outside Europe beginning on Friday, the foreign ministry has announced, including those from Australia, Britain, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.

The ministry said in a statement that travellers going to or arriving from seven nations – Australia, Britain, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea – will no longer have to furnish documentation proving that they have a "compelling" reason for their voyage such as a family or medical emergency.

All other restrictions will remain in place, including the requirement for a negative Covid-19 test taken less than 72 hours before travel, the ministry said.

A new decree with more information on travel to and from France will be made public on Friday, the ministry added.

By curbing international travel, the government hoped to get a grip on the circulation of the coronavirus and its new, more contagious variants.

Starting at the end of January, passengers were required to documentation proving that their travel met the necessary threshold at airline counters during check-in and then again at border control. Border police required written proof before allowing passengers to board.

(FRANCE 24 with Reuters)

