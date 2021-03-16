France 'investigating' new coronavirus variant detected in Brittany

Researchers at the Institut Pasteur are investigating whether the new variant may be more difficult to detect.

A new coronavirus variant has been found in the French region of Brittany, said the French health ministry in a statement late on Monday, adding that initial analysis did not show this new variant to be more serious or transmissible than others.

The health ministry said the new variant had been found in a cluster of cases in a hospital centre in Lannion, several of which had not been detected by PCR tests.

Officials said researchers at the Institut Pasteur were investigating whether genetic modifications had resulted in the new variant being more difficult to detect.

The formation of new variants is a natural process as viruses evolve over time in order to survive.

At present, only three variants of the novel coronavirus are considered alarming: the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants.

France's government has resisted calls for a new lockdown in the face of rising cases, with daily infections hovering well above the 20,000-mark.

Its struggling vaccination drive hit a new roadblock on Monday as France joined other European countries in suspending the use of AstraZeneca jabs amid concerns over possible serious side-effects.

Health Minister Olivier Véran said he expected a verdict from the European scientific community on the jab by Thursday, allowing the inoculation campaign to resume as soon as possible.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

