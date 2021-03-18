French PM to announce new Covid-19 restrictions for the Paris region

French Prime Minister Jean Castex delivers a press conference on the current French government strategy for the ongoing Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic on February 4, 2021, in Paris.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex is expected to detail new coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, including a potential lockdown in the Paris region and in the north of the country, as the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units spikes.

The French capital braced for new restrictions on Thursday after a surge in Covid-19 infections that has overwhelmed hospitals and forced the government to consider a much-resisted new lockdown.

President Emmanuel Macron has strongly argued against a third national lockdown, preferring instead to enforce local restrictions to try to slow the spread of the virus and rising numbers of the more contagious British variant.

"Let's be clear, we're in a third wave mostly down to the rise of this famous British variant," Macron said late Wednesday after a day of talks with medical staff and local mayors in the Paris region. "The situation is critical. It's going to be very hard until mid-April."

The other two Covid-19 hotspots in France – around the southern Mediterranean town of Nice, and the northern region surrounding Calais –have been under weekend lockdowns since late February and early March respectively.

Castex, who will speak at 7:00 pm (1800 GMT), said Tuesday that the same restrictions were "on the table" for Paris.

But confining people to their homes in Paris, the economic and political heartland of the country which is renowned for its dense housing, has sparked worries of more mental health impacts and even violence.

"Confining the region is not an easy decision. It has major consequences for residents," an unnamed minister told Le Parisien newspaper.

Political attacks

The handling of the health crisis also has consequences for Macron, just 12 months out from a presidential election and with opponents slamming his record.

The 43-year-old head of state resisted pressure to order a third national lockdown at the end of January as most of France's neighbours, including Britain and Germany, shut schools and closed down.

Macron argued that the situation was stable in France, which is already under a 6:00 pm curfew and has strict mask-wearing rules in place. The president has held firm against another lockdown which he says would wreak unnecessary economic and social damage.

National figures for daily infections have remained steady at around 20,000 a day for February, but new cases have risen 20 percent in the last week alone.

On Thursday, around 38,000 new infections were reported – the highest level in four months – as Paris hospitals overwhelmed by Covid-19 cases began transferring patients to other regions.

"When you hit the emergency brake, with a weekend lockdown, for example, it's because you've failed with all the rest," Bruno Retailleau, a senior figure in the right-wing opposition Les Républicains party, told France Inter radio, referring to Macron's strategy.

As well as registering soaring cases, France has had a sluggish start to its vaccination campaign and suspended the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab this week in line with many European partners.

Almost exactly a year ago, Macron ordered France's first national lockdown which was among the strictest in the world, followed by a second at the end of October.

More than 91,000 people have died in France from the disease, according to an official count.



