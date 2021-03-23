Covid-19: France turns sports arenas into mass vaccination hubs

By mid-April, 35 Covid-19 vaccination hubs are expected to be up and running in France

France is ramping up its vaccination campaign by turning major sports arenas and other large complexes into mass Covid-19 vaccination hubs in a bid to slash inoculation waiting times. The goal is for 10 million people to have been vaccinated by mid-April and 30 million by the beginning of the summer. France's total population is 67 million.

From Marseille to Toulon to Lyon and Paris, work is currently under way to turn some of France’s largest sporting arenas – including Paris’s Stade de France – into mass Covid-19 vaccination centres.

By mid-April, some 35 vaccination hubs are expected to be up and running in a move aimed at cutting the country's long waiting times and lowering the risks associated with visiting smaller clinics for a vaccine.

“It’s still for those over 75 years of age but we propose lowering the age as soon as possible,” explained French MP Jean-Michel Fourgous.

