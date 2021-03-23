Vaccinations will be open to those over 70 starting Saturday, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to a Covid-19 vaccination center, in Valenciennes, in northern France, on March 23, 2021

France will start offering Covid-19 vaccinations to anyone over the age of 70 on Saturday, President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday, as he tackled criticism that the country’s immunisation drive has been too slow so far.

“We’re going to change pace from April,” Macron said during a visit to an inoculation centre in the northern town of Valenciennes, adding that there should be “no weekends or days off when it comes to vaccinations”.

Previously, the government had slated opening up Covid-19 vaccine slots for the over-70s in mid-April. Vaccinations are currently available for those over 75 and anyone over 50 with a serious pre-existing condition.

France is tackling a third wave of infections but is lagging behind many Western countries in the number of people vaccinated.

It has rolled out some 8.8 million doses, compared with more than 30 million in Britain and nearly 11 million in Germany.

While the inoculation drive has sped up in recent weeks, it has failed to keep step with a spike in new cases, which prompted the government to place a third of the population under partial lockdown last weekend.

The government has announced plans to turn sports stadiums into mass vaccination centres.

France has been relying on community halls, hospitals, doctor’s surgeries and pharmacies while the US, Britain and several other countries have already requisitioned stadiums.

France aims to vaccinate 10 million people by mid-April and 30 million by mid-June. Its total population is 67 million.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS)

