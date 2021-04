France to begin producing Covid-19 vaccines for EU rollout

Production of Covid-19 vaccines have increased since the European Medicines Agency approved the BioNTech site last week. © Thomas Lohnes, AFP

FRANCE 24

France will begin producing Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday in a bid to boost the vaccine rollout and increase the European Union's production capacity following criticisms over the bloc's slow pace of vaccinations.