Covid-19: France to impose quarantine on arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and S. Africa

Red Cross (Croix Rouge) officials check whether incoming international flight passengers have paperwork certifying that they have had PCR tests for coronavirus (Covid-19) at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport, north-east of Paris on February 13, 2021, to enable them to enter French Territory.
Red Cross (Croix Rouge) officials check whether incoming international flight passengers have paperwork certifying that they have had PCR tests for coronavirus (Covid-19) at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport, north-east of Paris on February 13, 2021, to enable them to enter French Territory.
France will impose a 10-day quarantine on arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and South Africa over concerns about variants of the coronavirus, the prime minister's office announced Saturday.

Although flights from Argentina, Chile and South Africa will not be suspended, as France imposed on Brazil Tuesday, arrivals will have to submit to the quarantine or face fines.

