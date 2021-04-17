Covid-19: France to impose quarantine on arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and S. Africa

Red Cross (Croix Rouge) officials check whether incoming international flight passengers have paperwork certifying that they have had PCR tests for coronavirus (Covid-19) at Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport, north-east of Paris on February 13, 2021, to enable them to enter French Territory. AFP - BERTRAND GUAY

Text by: NEWS WIRES 1 min

France will impose a 10-day quarantine on arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and South Africa over concerns about variants of the coronavirus, the prime minister's office announced Saturday.