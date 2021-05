Bicentenary of Napoléon's death

French President Macron marks the bicentenary of Napoléon's death

French President Macron at a ceremony to mark the bicentenary of the death of Napoléon. © France 24 screengrab

French President Emmanuel Macron has paid tribute to Napoléon Bonaparte during a special ceremony on May 5 to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the former emperor’s death. As part of the commemorative proceedings, Macron is also expected to place a wreath at Napoléon's tomb at Les Invalides in Paris.