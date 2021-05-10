Live: France commemorates national day of the abolition of slavery

French President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference at the Europe Day ceremony at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, May 9, 2021.

French President Emmanuel Macron is leading a ceremony in Paris on Monday to commemorate the country’s national day of the abolition of slavery and to pay tribute to the victims of the slave trade. This year, the country is also celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the Taubira law, which in 2001 officially recognised slavery as a “crime against humanity”.

This is the third time that Macron will lead the ceremony, which is taking place at the Luxembourg Gardens in the heart of Paris. There, the French president will make his way to a monument that celebrates the abolition of slavery.

Also attending the ceremony are members of the government's cabinet, including interior minister Gérald Darmanin, justice minister Éric Dupond-Moretti, education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, and culture minister Roselyne Bachelot.

