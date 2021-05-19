Château de Versailles prepares extensively for its 'grand reopening'

The royal chapel of the Château de Versailles is revealed after major renovations on April 6, 2021.

The Château de Versailles has been a hive of activity as everyone prepares for the grand reopening on Wednesday May 19, with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in France.

Dusting, hanging of works, restoration of marble... The extensive team at the Château de Versailles have been hard at work preparing to welcome back the public from May 19.

The palace of Louis XIV is open to receive 800 visitors every half hour. Tourists need to reserve in advance and these restrictions will continue until at least June 9.

Catherine Pégard, the president of the château, expressed her "great emotion" at the idea of "reviving" this place and "rediscovering the world for which it was built".

