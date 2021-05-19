Live: France reopens cafés and cultural venues after six-month Covid-19 closure

Early morning customers enjoy their first café terrace in almost 200 days at the famed Deux Magots in central Paris.

France’s long wait for a “café en terrace” finally ends on Wednesday as bars, restaurants and cultural venues reopen at partial capacity after a protracted pandemic closure, though rain forecasts look set to dampen celebrations. Follow the day as it unfolds on our live blog.

Wednesday marks a key stage in government plans to gradually reopen the country, six months after a second nationwide Covid-19 lockdown was enforced in October.

Cafés, restaurants and bars can reopen their outdoor terraces to groups of up to six and at 50 percent capacity, while cultural venues including theatres, cinemas and museums will also reopen at partial capacity.

A 7pm nationwide curfew is being pushed back to 9pm, though the government has warned it could reverse such measures should infections start rising again.

