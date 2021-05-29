Paris to hold indoor 'test' concert amid improved Covid-19 situation

In this file photo taken on December 10, 2018 French singer Nicolas Sirkis from French rock band Indochine celebrates after receiving the "French variety music" award (Grand prix de la chanson francaise) during the SACEM (Societe des auteurs, compositeurs et editeurs de musique) Grand Prix awards ceremony at the Salle Pleyel de Paris.

A so-called “test concert” will be held in Paris for French new wave band Indochine on Saturday evening in an experiment to see how much France can return to normal amid an improving coronavirus situation. While attendees will have to wear a mask and give proof of a negative Covid-19 test, they will not have to socially distance.

While the 5,000 people enjoy the gig at Paris’s Bercy arena, 2,500 other volunteers will stay at home to act as the control group to see if Covid-19 spreads among the concert-goers.

The event will start at 5 pm in order to finish ahead of France's 9 pm curfew to contain the virus's spread.

The experiment was open to people aged 18-49 without underlying health risks.

A similar experiment in Barcelona in late April showed “no sign” of higher levels of infection among those attending the gig.

France reported 11,268 new Covid-19 infections on Friday – an increase of just 1.2 percent on the previous week; the lowest since the start of the epidemic.

After a slow start throughout the EU, France’s vaccine rollout has accelerated over recent months: 36.41 percent of the population had received at least one dose by May 27, according to Oxford University’s Our World in Data website.

