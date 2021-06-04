France reopens for foreign tourists, but with conditions

Most international travellers will again be able to visit France for leisure as of June 9, 2021.

As of June 9, France will reopen for international tourism, removing the need for coronavirus tests for vaccinated Europeans and allowing vaccinated tourists from most of the rest of the world, including the United States, to also come back but with a negative test in hand. Check out our infographic to see what conditions apply to your country.

The relaxed rules will offer a welcome boost for France’s tourism sector, but tourists from countries wrestling with virus surges and worrisome variants will need a compelling reason for their visit, and adhere to a set of strict conditions. This “red list” currently has 16 countries, including India, South Africa and Brazil.

Outside of Europe, most of the rest of the world is classed as “orange” in the new travel rulebook released Friday by the French government.

Vaccinated visitors from “orange” countries – including the United States and Britain – will no longer need to quarantine on arrival and will no longer have to justify the reasons for their trip to France. They will, however, be asked for a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours or a negative antigen test of no more than 48 hours.

European visitors and those from seven countries classed as “green” – Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand and Singapore – will no longer need to undergo testing if they’re vaccinated.

For a more detailed look at what applies to your country, check out our infographic below.

France reopens for international tourism on June 9, 2021 © FRANCE 24

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

