France’s colour-coded map of summer international travel restrictions

As the highly contagious Delta variant, first detected in India, spreads across the world, travel rules and restrictions are likely to get increasingly complicated this summer. France has introduced a colour-coded system for international travel depending on the health situation in the destination country. Here’s an overview.

On June 9, France reopened its borders to travelers – but with conditions. French authorities introduced a colour-coded classification of countries based on health indicators. Within the European Union, passengers are subject to an EU “vaccine passport”, which must be systematically checked upon boarding.

This list may be adapted according to the evolution of the pandemic. While sanitary restrictions have been loosened, the Delta variant could cause a viral surge this summer if adequate public health measures are not adopted, warn specialists and health authorities.

France has introduced a colour-coded system for international travel. © France 24

