Unvaccinated people account for 96% of new Covid-19 cases, says French PM

The French prime minister said France was weathering a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 is now the main variant circulating in France, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday, adding that 96% of cases reported the day before were among the unvaccinated.

Advertising Read more

"The Delta variant is the majority one, it is more contagious", Castex told TF1 television, speaking of the variant first detected in India.

The French prime minister said the country was weathering a "fourth wave" of infections, with 18,000 new cases reported on Tuesday.

Health Minister Olivier Véran told lawmakers that total cases had increased by around 150% over the past week as a result of the fast-spreading Delta variant, describing the increase as unprecedented.

The French government has began to present lawmakers this week with a new plan to fight Covid-19, which will include requiring a health pass in a wide array of venues from the start of August and making vaccination mandatory for health workers.

Castex said the health pass would not be required in schools when the academic year begins in September.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe