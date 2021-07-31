'Musicalarue': French street music festival kicks off amid strict Covid-19 restrictions

France's street music festival has kicked off in southwest France amid strict health and safety measures due to the Covid-19 crisis.

France’s 31st street music festival has kicked off in southwest France after a year of cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the strict health and safety measures in place for the festival – those attending are required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test – has deterred many people from attending. FRANCE 24 reports.

France's street music festival is among the cultural events resuming across the country after a year of cancellations due to Covid-19. But this year's edition is taking place amid strict health and safety measures.

“It’s been particularly difficult this year because every volunteer has to get their health pass vaccinated,” said Joelle Lafitte, a volunteer at the Musicalarue (street music) festival.

Festival-goers must provide an up-to-date vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test. Social distancing and mask-wearing are mandatory.

Some of those attending thought the rules were necessary.

“I thought the measures are perhaps a bit strict but if it means we can enjoy ourselves in peace, then it’s probably necessary,” said one male participant.

But others attending worried that this year’s festival wouldn’t live up to last year’s edition.

“Obviously we’re used to mask-wearing by now,” said a young woman. “But it’s a bit strange seeing how few people there are here. A festival without a lot of people isn’t really a festival.”

