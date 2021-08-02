France’s Covid-19 ‘health pass’: Where it is mandatory and what will change on August 9

Cinema-goers show their health pass at the entrance of the Grand Rex cinema in Paris on 21 July 2021.

France has made it obligatory to show a passe sanitaire (health pass) – proving that you are vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid-19 – for access to public venues for more than 50 people since July 21. On August 9 the health pass requirement will be extended to a range of new settings, including long-distance transport, restaurants and cafés – even France’s famed outdoor terraces.

The controversial extension of the health pass that will come into force on August 9 has already sparked protests, but the government is determined to press ahead and make the pass a key part of the fight against Covid-19. The Constitutional Council, France's highest legal authority, will rule on the new legislation August 5. But the government is moving forward with its plans on the assumption that it will be approved and has said it will allow for a one-week adjustment period as businesses bring themselves into line with the new rules.

Any of the following documents can be used as a health pass in France:

Proof of having completed a vaccination programme (two doses of an EU-approved vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson)

A negative PCR or antigen test taken within the last 48 hours

A Covid-19 recovery certificate that is less than six months old

Anyone who enters an establishment without showing a valid pass can be fined €135 for a first offence.

Where a health pass is required

From July 21: Cultural and leisure venues of more than 50 people

Cinemas

Libraries

Nightclubs, discos and bars with dancing

Gaming rooms, casinos

Museums

Zoos, amusement parks, circuses

Swimming pools and sports centres

Theatres

Concerts and festivals

Indoor sports facilities

Cruise ships, ferries

Hotels, holiday resorts and camping sites with swimming pools, playgrounds or other entertainment facilities

From August 9

Cafés and restaurants, including outdoor terraces

Fairs, trade shows and conferences

Care homes and retirement homes

Long-distance transport (airplanes, intercity trains, TGV, overnight trains, long-distance buses)

Medical establishments (with the exception of emergency rooms)

Hotels, holiday resorts and full-service camp sites (with the exception of camp sites that only offer accommodation, lodges and guest rooms)

Access to shopping centres is permitted unless otherwise decreed by local authorities in the event of a regional outbreak.

The health pass rules will apply to minors age 12 and over starting September 30.

The rules are set to apply until November 15 unless renewed by a parliamentary vote.

Source: The French government

