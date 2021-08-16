Hundreds of firefighters tackle wildfire in southern France

A major fire has broken out in the Var region of southern France.

France dispatched hundreds of firefighters to battle a wildfire that broke out in the Var region of southern France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.

Advertising Read more

Much of the Mediterranean region has faced bouts of extremely hot weather in recent weeks but southern France had hitherto escaped any big blazes.

Darmanin said 650 firefighters had been deployed to protect residents in the area. Multiple water-bombing aircraft were also involved in the operation to contain the fire that has already burned several hundred hectares (acres), local authorities said.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin Un important incendie est en cours dans le Var avec des conditions météorologiques très défavorables. Le préfet du Var est sur place et je suis attentivement la situation. Tout mon soutien aux 650 sapeurs-pompiers mobilisés cette nuit pour protéger les habitants. @SDIS83 pic.twitter.com/BqmVpL0Vvg — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) August 16, 2021

"Weather conditions are highly unfavourable," Darmanin said on Twitter.

The fire was burning near the village of Gonfaron, about 50 km (30 miles) west of the Riviera town of Saint Tropez. Locals were told to stay well away from the blaze.

Elsewhere in Europe, two wildfires, fanned by strong winds, raged out of control near Athens on Monday, forcing the evacuation of villages.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe