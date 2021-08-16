Live: French President Macron addresses nation on Afghanistan

France's President Emmanuel Macron is set to deliver a speech Monday on French television at 8pm Paris time (18h00 GMT) about the situation in Afghanistan after Taliban forces took the capital of Kabul on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, the French president chaired a defence council on the Afghanistan situation and the evacuation of French citizens.

France will evacuate its first nationals and Afghan colleagues from the fallen Afghan capital Kabul to a base in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, Defence Minister Florence Parly said.

"We are doing everything we can to facilitate the arrival in France of those who are willing and able to reach Kabul airport," Parly told France Info, adding that French planes would begin rotations by Monday evening.

The priority is to "evacuate (Afghan) personnel who rendered eminent service to our country by helping us daily, and also doing the maximum to provide protection to figures who defended the rights, human rights, journalists, artists, all those who stood for these values that we continue to defend around the world", she said.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS )

