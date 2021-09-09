Torrential rains put two metres of water in streets of France's Agen

The equivalent of two months' rainfall in three hours fell on Wednesday evening in the French city of Agen, causing flooding in part of the city.

A record amount of rain – the equivalent of two months' rainfall in three hours – fell on Wednesday evening in the city of Agen in southwestern France, with streets turning into rivers, cars submerged and houses flooded.

In some parts of Agen, in France's Lot-et-Garonne region, there was as much as two metres of water in the streets.

"Water started coming into the living room, and when I opened the door it was just a wave," said one Agen resident. "There was water as high as the roof of my car."

