CARTOONING FOR PEACE

Cartoonists mark start of Paris attacks trial

"Trial of the 13 November 2015 attacks" by Kak © Kak, Cartooning for Peace

The biggest trial in modern French history began on September 8, with 20 suspects charged in the November 2015 Paris attacks in which 130 people were killed and hundreds more injured. The court will hear from more than 300 witnesses over a period of nine months. Twenty individuals stand accused, including Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the commando team masterminded by the Islamic State group.