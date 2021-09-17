Cartoonists mark start of Paris attacks trial
The biggest trial in modern French history began on September 8, with 20 suspects charged in the November 2015 Paris attacks in which 130 people were killed and hundreds more injured. The court will hear from more than 300 witnesses over a period of nine months. Twenty individuals stand accused, including Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the commando team masterminded by the Islamic State group.
To mark the opening of the trial, Cartooning for Peace presents a selection of ten drawings by French artists. They include the image above by Kak titled "Trial of 13 November 2015 attacks".
Cartooning for Peace is an international network of cartoonists committed to promoting freedom of expression, human rights and mutual respect between people of different cultures and beliefs through the universality of press cartoons.
