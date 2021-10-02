Algeria recalls ambassador to France for consultations

Issued on:

File photo of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a visit by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian to Algiers on January 21 2021.
File photo of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during a visit by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian to Algiers on January 21 2021. © Ryad Kramdi, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
1 min

Algeria recalled its ambassador from France for consultations, the presidency said on Saturday, following Paris's decision to reduce the number of visas granted to Algerian nationals. 

Advertising

"Algeria recalls its ambassador from Paris for consultations and a statement will be issued regarding this," said Algeria's state broadcaster, quoting a statement released by the presidency.

The development came days after the Algerian foreign ministry summoned the French ambassador on Wednesday to protest France's decision to reduce the number of visas granted to Algerian nationals.

France last week said it would sharply reduce the number of visas granted to people from Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia, accusing the former French colonies of not doing enough to allow illegal immigrants to return.

Algeria's foreign ministry described the move as a "unilateral decision of the French government".

French ambassador Francois Gouyette on Wednesday was handed "a formal protest" from Algiers which called the visa reduction an "unfortunate act" that caused "confusion and ambiguity as to its motivation and its scope".

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN