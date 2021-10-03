Colourful French tycoon and former minister Bernard Tapie dies at 78

French businessman Bernard Tapie passed away at the age of 78, his family announced on October 3, 2021. In this file photograph taken on September 27, 2018, Tapie waves after addressing a conference at the Chamber of Commerce in Liege.

French business magnate and former politician Bernard Tapie, whose larger-than-life career was marked by a series of legal problems, has died age 78 after a four-year battle with cancer, his family announced on Sunday.

"Dominique Tapie and his family have the immense sadness to announce the death of her husband and their father, Bernard Tapie, this Sunday," they said in a statement to La Provence newspaper in Marseille, in which Tapie was a majority stakeholder.

Tapie, whose business interests included a stake in sportswear company Adidas, had been suffering from stomach cancer.

He was also a former president of the Olympique de Marseille football club, leading it to the Champions League title in 1993. He was later sent to prison for corruption in a match-fixing scandal in the French first division.

"Olympique de Marseille learned with deep sadness of the passing of Bernard Tapie. He will leave a great void in the hearts of the Marseillais and will forever remain in the legend of the club," the club said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte released a statement calling the colourful Tapie a “gilded legend” who was nevertheless beset by the many “shadows” of his legal sagas. “The man who had enough fighting spirit to move mountains and take down the moon never laid down arms, fighting cancer until its last moments," the statement said.

Prime Minister Jean Castex also paid tribute to Tapie, who had been a government minister in the 1990s, describing him as a "fighter".

One of his sons, Stéphane Tapie, marked his death with an Instagram post saying, "Goodbye, my Phoenix".

"He left peacefully, surrounded by his wife, his children and grandchildren, who were at his bedside," the statement said, adding that he wished to be buried in Marseille, "the city of his heart".

Tapie was born in Paris in 1943, the son of a plumber, and pulled himself out of a poor suburban childhood to become one of France's richest men. He also entered politics, becoming urban affairs minister in the Socialist government of François Mitterrand in the 1990s and later an MP in the French and European parliaments.

Tapie sold televisions by day in the working-class Belleville quarter of Paris while trying his hand as a crooner by night. But he soon ditched the singing and amassed a small empire by the time he was 30 by taking over failing companies, scooping up 50 within a few years.

The permanently tanned tycoon flaunted his newfound wealth, buying a vast Paris townhouse and a string of mansions on the French Riviera as well as a 72-metre (236-foot) yacht.

"If there is one thing I know how to do, it is making dough," he once boasted.

But his empire collapsed spectacularly in the late 1990s, beginning with the football match-fixing trial that saw him serve time in jail.

After a string of scandals and reversals, he was forced to admit in 2015 that, "I am ruined. I haven't got a thing."

He faced prosecution over his 1990 purchase of the German sports brand Adidas, which he was forced to sell a few years later to state-owned bank Crédit Lyonnais. In 2017 he was ordered to return a €404 million state payout he received for the sale. He was later acquitted of fraud in the case and a panel found he had been the victim of fraud himself because Crédit Lyonnais undervalued Addidas at the time of the sale.

The case sent shockwaves through France and was tainted by allegations that the panel that acquitted him had been biased in his favour amid questions over why the dispute was settled by arbitration rather than in court.

Christine Lagarde, who was economy minister at the time, decided not to appeal the ruling – a decision for which she was later found guilty of negligence by a court that rules on cases of ministerial misconduct.

Lagarde's handling of the case sparked suspicion that her former boss Nicolas Sarkozy, whom Tapie had backed for president in 2007, was favourably disposed towards the businessman – allegations Sarkozy has vehemently denied.

Prosecutors eventually appealed and a new case was opened against Tapie. A court found him guilty of fraud over the arbitration settlement with the bank and an appeals court was due to issue its ruling on Wednesday.

