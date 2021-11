French EU minister holds new Brussels talks on post-Brexit fishing licences

Tensions between the UK and France have been rising over post-Brexit fishing rights. On this December 28, 2020 picture, French fishermen repair their nets at Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France. © Charles Platiau, Reuters

Text by: NEWS WIRES

France's Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune has held fresh talks with EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Brexit and the issue of fishing licences in the English Channel, he said on Wednesday.