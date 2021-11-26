Dancer, singer, activist, spy: the extraordinary life of Josephine Baker

Josephine Baker, the American-born icon of the Jazz Age in Paris, becomes the first Black woman to enter the city's famed Panthéon, France’s mausoleum for “great men” – and, belatedly, great women too. FRANCE 24 looks back on Baker’s extraordinary life.

The extraordinary life of Josephine Baker © Creative Department - France Médias Monde

A star of stage, screen and song, a resistance fighter, and a civil rights activist, Josephine Baker took on many roles during a rollercoaster career straddling continents, epochs and wars.

FRANCE 24 looks back on Baker’s extraordinary life, from her humble origins in a segregated America to her Parisian stardom in the Années Folles, her wartime service for France, and her battle against racial injustice.

