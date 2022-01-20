France to loosen Covid-19 measures in February

France's Prime Minister Jean Castex gives a press conference on the Covid-19 ongoing situation, in Paris, on January 20, 2022.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday that France will end audience capacity limits for concert halls, sporting matches and other events from February 2, part of a gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions made possible by a vaccine pass that will be required for most public areas starting Monday. Face masks will also no longer be required outside from February 2.

During a press conference on Thursday, Castex said France’s general Covid-19 situation was starting to change in a more favourable manner, allowing restrictions to be loosened.

Castex also justified the loosening of restriction with France's new Covid-19 vaccination pass that will come into effect on January 24, provided it gets approved by the Constitutional Council.

The prime minister added that the pass could even be suspended, if the Covid-19 situation improved dramatically.

Working from home no longer required

Working from home will also no longer be required for eligible employees from February 2. The French government had urged people to work-from-home for three days a week, if possible, but Castex said this guidance would be dropped and work-from-home would now be at the discretion of individuals and companies.

While work-from-home can be effective in terms of reducing the circulation of the virus, it can also have a negative impact on the broader economy as large swathes of the population stay away from commercial districts and shops.

Nightclubs to reopen

Castex also said Thursday that night clubs will be allowed to re-open from February 16.

France is facing a fifth wave of infections, reporting nearly half a million new coronavirus cases on Wednesday to leave the seven-day average at 320,000 cases. However, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has stabilised, leaving the government some room for manoeuvre.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS & AFP)

