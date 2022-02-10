'Kärcher': Pécresse rinses off gritty classic to show crime won't wash with her

'Kärcher', much to the chagrin of the cleaning equipment firm the name belongs to, has a long pedigree as a political buzzword in France.

A presidential campaign is a fount of coined phrases. Be they expressions finessed for maximum impact by a candidate's team or deployed spontaneously on the trail, evocative terms bring texture to an election race and come to define a campaign – for a news cycle or forever in the history books. Loath to let the language barrier stand in the way, FRANCE 24 brings you the buzzwords lighting up the trail throughout the 2022 French presidential race. In the spotlight this time: "Kärcher".

Les Républicains candidate Valérie Pécresse, the conservative who touts herself as "two-thirds Merkel and one-third Thatcher", was reaching into France's political annals on the campaign trail in January when she talked about whipping out the proverbial "Kärcher" to wash away the outlaws if she's elected president in April.

"We've got to bring out the Kärcher again. François Hollande and Emmanuel Macron put it away in the cellar for more than 10 years," Pécresse said on the campaign trail in Salon-de-Provence on January 6. "Today, it's time to clean up the 'hoods. And we have to track down the gang leaders, the thugs, the criminals, the dealers. They're the ones who should be harassed, they're the ones who should be punished, they're the ones who should be deprived of their citizenship."

What is a 'Kärcher'?

In the literal sense, Kärcher is a German brand known for its line of dirt-busting pressure washers that French consumers encounter in hardware departments and carwashes across the country.

The term, to the strenuous dismay of the company thus cited, became a byword for law and order in France some 17 years ago. In 2005, after an 11-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet during a gunfight between rival gangs in a diverse and downtrodden housing project north of Paris, then-Interior Minister Nicolas Sarkozy went to the scene of the crime and promised residents to rid the troubled estate of thugs and have it "cleaned up with a Kärcher".

Sarkozy's remarks spurred immediate controversy and were interpreted as an affront by some in France's troubled banlieues, several of which erupted in three weeks of fiery unrest just months later. But the tough talk galvanised Sarkozy's image as France's top cop, tough on crime and immigration – themes he would later rely on to win the French presidency in 2007.

Why is Pécresse bringing 'Kärcher' out of the buzzword cellar now?

The reference is an oldie, but so indeed are many of Les Républicains's target voters. As France's most recent conservative president and despite his own prolific legal woes, the iconoclastic Sarkozy remains supremely popular among the party's base and those nostalgic for an era during which conservatives, Jacques Chirac and then Sarkozy, held the Élysée Palace for 17 consecutive years from 1995 to 2012.

In waxing lyrical about cleaning equipment, Pécresse is establishing her crime-fighting chops to appease hardliners in her own party and to counter far-right presidential challengers Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour.

She is also underlining her personal association with Sarkozy. During his 2007-2012 term, she served in his cabinet as higher education minister, government spokesperson and budget minister. And finally, she's associating the incumbent Macron with his own one-time political mentor, former Socialist president Hollande, as one and the same on security matters and no match for conservatives on their bread-and-butter issue.

How do the good people at Kärcher feel about all this publicity?

Perhaps predictably, the Kärcher company was not pleased with the sudden resurgence of its brand name as a campaign buzzword. Already during the 2007 presidential campaign, the firm sent letters to all 12 official candidates asking them to refrain from further dragging its name into the election battle.

Last month, listing three politically charged references Pécresse made to its product in interviews, the company issued a press release demanding that "political personalities and the media immediately cease all use of its brand name in the political sphere, which damages its brand and the company's values".

The firm recalled that the name is trademarked and insisted that it is not the "flag bearer" of any political party. "The Kärcher Group has fought for years to keep its brand name from being exploited on the French political scene, where it does not belong, and is opposed to it being associated with any party or political current," it added. "The Kärcher Group hereby deplores the ignorance of some political personalities in respecting its rights."

Talk about outlaws...

