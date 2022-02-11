Dates with destiny: France's 2022 presidential election calendar

It's a presidential election year in France and 2022 is full of key dates marking the major official stages in the campaign ahead. Voters head to the polls for two rounds on April 10 and 24 to elect the French president. Amid all the uncertainty of an ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and international crises flaring just as France holds the European Union's rotating presidency, here are the signpost dates set to keep the race on track.

January 1

From New Year's Day, media in France are subject to an initial set of airtime constraints aimed at levelling the playing field for presidential election contenders. From January 1, "all declared and presumed candidates must be treated equitably in accordance with their political weight", as the president of France's Regulatory Authority for Audiovisual and Digital Communications (Arcom) told FranceInfo this year. To assess a presidential hopeful's political weight, the regulator takes into account previous election results, poll numbers and how actively a would-be candidate is campaigning. The rules on what is known as "speaking time" (temps de parole) tighten gradually as the race nears its conclusion.

January 27

Ten weeks before the presidential election's first round, the candidate sponsorship race kicks off officially. Some 42,000 elected officials nationwide receive official forms allowing them to sign off on a single individual's worthiness to stand for French president. Each candidate must have at least 500 "signatures" (or parrainages - literally "godfatherings") accredited by the Constitutional Council to make the official presidential ballot.

March 4

The deadline for presidential hopefuls to apply to the Constitutional Council to join the list of official candidates. Among other documents, the Council must receive each of the 500 sponsorship forms that would-be candidates need to qualify by 6pm sharp.

March 4 also marks the deadline for registering to vote in the presidential election's first round. (A few exceptions – recently naturalised French citizens, those celebrating an 18th birthday or moving house shortly before the vote – get a reprieve until March 31, 10 days before the polls open.) The deadline to register to vote for the second round alone is March 18.

March 11, at the latest

The list of official presidential candidates is published after the Constitutional Council's green light. With an official slate of candidates to work with, broadcasting regulator Arcom tightens the rules providing for equitable speaking time among the presidential candidates. The equity algorithm is based on previous election results and poll numbers but now also controls for the quality of the allotted airtime: networks can't cut corners by spotlighting one candidate during primetime and relegating a rival to the middle of the night.

March 28

The official presidential election campaign begins. Candidates' campaign ads are broadcast on radio and television. The broadcasting regulator now demands strict equality in the airtime each network affords to every candidate.

April 8

Campaigning for the first round of the presidential election ends at midnight. Candidates can no longer take the proverbial floor and media must refrain from airing or quoting candidates any time before voting concludes at 8pm Paris time on Election Day, April 10. Publishing poll results is also strictly forbidden lest they influence the voters casting their ballots.

April 10

Voters head to their polling places for the first round of the presidential election. Owing to their locations in earlier time zones, however, many French overseas territories (Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Saint-Barthélemy, Saint-Martin and French Polynesia) vote a day earlier, on April 9. For the same reason, French nationals voting at embassies and consulates abroad cast their ballots on April 10 everywhere except in the Americas, where the vote runs on April 9.

April 14, at the latest

The Constitutional Council validates the first-round results and officially names the two presidential election finalists.

April 15

The official run-off campaign begins. Networks must by law allot airtime equally between each of the finalists until midnight on April 22 before again observing 44 hours of "electoral silence" (no candidate remarks, no poll results) until 8pm on election night.

April 24

Voters head back to their polling places for the second round of the presidential election. Once again, the vote is scheduled a day earlier in some of France's overseas territories (see above) and, for French voters casting ballots abroad, in the Americas.

April 28, at the latest

The Constitutional Council validates the second-round results. The winner is officially proclaimed president.

May 13, at the latest

The handover of presidential power must take place on or before the last day of the outgoing president's five-year term.

June 12 and 19

French voters are called to the polls once again for nationwide legislative elections that will fill the 577 seats in France's lower-house National Assembly. Held hot on the heels of every presidential election since 2002, the législatives are colloquially dubbed the "third round": a newly elected president needs a majority of seats in the National Assembly in order to put through the legislative agenda he or she was elected on.

June 24

The deadline for candidates to file their campaign spending ledgers with the National Commission for Campaign Funds and Political Financing, two months after the run-off vote.

