Macron speaks to One Ocean Summit about protecting marine environment

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers his speech during the One Ocean Summit, in Brest, Brittany, Feb. 11, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron is giving an address at the One Ocean Summit taking place in Brest, northwestern France, as world leaders, scientists and representatives of major companies gather to discuss efforts to promote the marine environment. Watch FRANCE 24's live coverage.

Although the world's five connected oceans cover some 70 percent of the planet, regulate the climate, nurture millions of species, feed the population and enable global trade, they are still misunderstood and lack adequate protection.

France's Macron hopes to eke "ambitious commitments" from "a small but determined" group of more than 40 countries and multinational companies, including European maritime transport giants Maersk, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd and MSC.

