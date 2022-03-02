Far-right Le Pen, Zemmour clear '500 signature' hurdle to compete for French presidency

FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Far-right candidates Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour are polling in second and third place respectively.

Far-right French presidential contenders Marine Le Pen and pundit-turned-politician Éric Zemmour have both collected enough signatures from elected officials to become official candidates in April's two-round presidential election, beating a March 4 deadline by just days.

Data on France's Constitutional Council website on Tuesday showed the two candidates had fulfilled the requirement to collect 500 signatures – or "parrainages" (sponsorships) – from elected officials across France.

Le Pen and Zemmour are performing relatively well ahead of the April 10 first round – with most polls putting them in second and third place, respectively, behind President Emmanuel Macron – which means either one might have a chance of qualifying for the second and final round on April 24.

The 500 signature rule, in place since the mid-1970s, is designed to filter out some of the more eccentric contenders ahead of the first round. However, candidates with popular backing but without deep party roots in the country can struggle to secure the necessary endorsements from local elected officials, who often owe their success to links to the mainstream parties.

Zemmour, a talk-show host and writer with three convictions for hate speech – most recently in January for a diatribe against unaccompanied child migrants – has never held elected office but has seen membership in his new Reconquête (Reconquer) party soar to levels that are the envy of some traditional parties.

"Thank you to the 620 mayors and locally elected officials of France who have allowed me to be a contender in the presidential election," Zemmour tweeted in response to the news he had collected more than enough signatures to run for the presidency.

For her part, Le Pen – who faced off against Macron in the second round of the 2017 presidential election – tweeted: "Forward towards victory."

An IFOP poll on Tuesday showed Macron, who has yet to officially announce his candidacy, with 28% of voter support and Le Pen with 17%. Zemmour was tied at 13% with conservative challenger Valérie Pécresse.

The same poll also showed Macron winning the April 24 second-round run-off with 56.5% to Le Pen's 43.5%.

Polling for March 1, 2022. © Ifop

