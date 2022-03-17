Mali's ruling junta orders suspension of FRANCE 24 and RFI

Mali's ruling miltary junta on Wednesday night ordered the suspension of FRANCE 24 television and RFI radio in the country, accusing the French public news service of reporting "false allegations" of abuse by the Malian army. In its response, France Médias Monde, the parent company of the two news organisations, said it deplored the decision and protested against the junta's "unfounded accusations".

The Malian government "categorically rejects these false allegations against the valiant FAMa" [Malian Armed Forces] and has launched "a procedure...to suspend the broadcasting of RFI...and France 24 until further notice," said the statement signed by government spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga.

The Malian junta has staged two coups since August 2020. It has been accused of violations by several human rights groups, including a March 15 report by the New York-based Human Rights Watch, which accused Malian soldiers of responsibility for the killing of at least 17 civilians since early December.

Earlier this year, France announced the withdrawal of its troops from Mali after a breakdown in relations with the ruling junta. French troops were in Mali on a military mission, fighting against al Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) group-linked jihadist groups in the Sahel area.

In its statement, the Malian junta accused the two news organisations of having "a premeditated strategy aimed at destabilising the political transition, demoralising the Malian people and discrediting the Malian army."

The allegations of abuse in Mali were also made UN High Commissioner on Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and subsequently reported by RFI and FRANCE 24 this week.

FRANCE 24 and RFI are subsidiaries of France Médias Monde (FMM), a state-owned holding company.

Responding to the junta's order, France Médias Monde said it "deplored" the decision and "strongly protested against the unfounded accusations that seriously undermine the professionalism of its broadcasters".

In a statement released Thursday, FMM said it would "study all avenues of appeal to ensure that such a decision is not implemented". The group also reiterated its "unwavering commitment to freedom of information and the professionalism of its journalists".

France, EU condemn 'attack' on press freedom

The French Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned the junta's decision, calling it a "grave attack on the freedom of the press".

The EU also called the order "unacceptable" and an attack on media freedom.

"We consider this to be unacceptable. We deplore this decision and the unfounded accusations" on which it was based, a foreign policy spokeswoman for the bloc, Nabila Massrali, told journalists in Brussels.

"By attacking the freedom of the press, the freedom to inform and to be informed, the junta is continuing and confirming that it is pushing ahead regardless," she said.

