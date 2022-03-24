‘Happy days’: French Communist candidate promises a return to the good times

CAMPAIGN BUZZWORDS

Presidential campaigns offer an abundance of catch phrases, whether slogans finessed by a candidate's team to deliver maximum impact or coined spontaneously on the trail. The proclamations of presidential hopefuls bring texture to an election race and come to define a campaign, for a news cycle or forever in the history books. FRANCE 24 breaks through the language barrier to bring you the buzzwords of the 2022 French presidential race. In the spotlight: "Happy days".

It was within the confines of the space-age French Communist Party headquarters in Paris's 19th arrondissement (district), in a modernist bunker-like conference room, that Fabien Roussel unveiled his presidential campaign platform back in January. Based on what he called a "social, ecological and republican pact", Roussel's platform for the April vote marks the Communists' first presidential run in 15 years, after the party sat out the last two elections in favour of like-minded leftists.

"Tonight, I am issuing a call, a call to create happy days," Roussel declared at the dais. "Together, let's create a France of happy days." The upshot was a battle plan at once ambitious and jovial, even festive, in stark contrast to the party venue's cold concrete feel.

The auditorium under the dome of Oscar Niemeyer's iconic Communist Party headquarters in Paris. © Wikimedia Commons

The Communist candidate is hardly the first to seek out political support on the promise of better times. When Britain’s Boris Johnson touted "sunlit meadows" on the horizon after Brexit, he was merely referencing Winston Churchill's "sunlit uplands" from 1940. In Canada, when Justin Trudeau came to power proclaiming "sunny ways", he was emulating predecessor Wilfrid Laurier from 1895. Similarly in France, "Happy days" (les jours heureux) is a pointed historical reference to the sunnier times that greeted the end of World War II.

Indeed, Roussel isn't the first French politician in recent years to make use of that specific throwback. Emmanuel Macron, addressing the nation during France's first Covid-19 lockdown in the austere spring of 2020, declared: "My dear compatriots, we will have better days and we will return to the happy days. I am convinced of it."

During a campaign rally using cutting-edge technology back in 2017 – at which far-leftist presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon appeared in hologram form to seven French cities at once – he, too, deployed a reference to those coveted "happy days".

Where does ‘happy days’ come from?

It wouldn't be lost on Roussel, Macron or Mélenchon that the expression is a reference to the National Council of the Resistance (CNR) that coordinated France's fight against the Vichy Regime and Nazi occupation during World War II. The CNR was founded on May 27, 1943, by six political parties – including the French Communist Party – and two labour union confederations. Even then, as the war raged on, the group projected there was a sunnier future ahead and devised its programme for those "happy days" to come after the war. The innovative document the Council would adopt the following March contained major progressive advances: it sought to give women the right to vote, to create the Social Security and a pay-as-you-go pension systems, and to nationalise France's coal mines, the Renault car company, savings banks, the central bank, the railways and the national electric company.

Oscar Niemeyer's iconic Communist Party headquarters in northeast Paris. © FRANCE 24

"A programme of that sort, put into place at the end of such a traumatic cataclysm, echoes our own challenges – when our country, brutally brought to a halt by the pandemic, is confronted with a crisis unprecedented in scale," said Roussel, seeking to resurrect his party's golden years as it returns to the presidential ballot. Indeed, after World War II, the French Communist Party was the premier political force on the French left wing.

Some read something deeper still into Roussel's "France of the happy days" campaign slogan.

He is “referring not only to the social movements of recent years” – which have challenged the French welfare state and the large-scale social reforms born out of the French Resistance like pensions – “but also to the Front populaire", the left-wing coalition that brought French workers such cherished advances as paid holidays and a shorter workweek, noted historian Jean Vigreux, writing for The Conversation in February.

Why has Roussel deployed the expression?

Determined to break with the anxiety-laden ambience that prevails in conservative and far-right discourse, Roussel is providing another vision of the world, imbued with optimism. "The tone of the campaign is betting on the 'hope' and 'joy' underpinning the French Communist Party's reasserted presence," wrote Vigreux. "Those two terms have to do with well-known language, strong markers meant to 're-enchant the world' and that easily counter a right-wing vision of nationalist, anti-immigrant retreat, or even of purported decline."

Roussel's presidential platform is in keeping with his slogan. One of his key pledges highlights "the right to happiness at work, but also to happiness on holiday" and intends to allow one and all to enjoy vacations. In order to finance that project – at a cost of €1 billion on his estimate – Roussel plans to launch a "Robin Hood" tax on private jets and business-class journeys. "That way, everyone who uses their jet or who travels in business class will tell themselves that they are also financing access to holidays," the Communist explained.

One thing is clear, Roussel's campaign is a whole new vibe for the French Communist Party, 15 years after its last presidential run. After the fall of the Berlin Wall and in the wake of lacklustre results at the presidential polls in 1995, 2002 and 2007, many saw a party on its last legs. In 2012 and 2017, it didn't put forward an in-house candidate, instead backing the far-left Mélenchon. But with his "happy days" rhetoric, 2022 candidate Roussel has, at the very least, found a way to buoy the hopes of his fellow Communists once again.

French presidential election © France 24

