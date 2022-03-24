Tough break: Embattled conservative Pécresse to campaign remotely after positive Covid test

FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

French conservative presidential candidate Valérie Pécresse announced Thursday on Twitter that she had tested positive for Covid-19. She pledged to continue her campaign "at a distance". With just 17 days until French voters go the polls for the election's first round on April 10, the diagnosis marks yet another setback for the Les Républicains nominee.

"Having tested positive for Covid, I am pursuing my campaign at a distance and in respect of the health rules. All of our meetings are going ahead thanks to the team's mobilisation," Pécresse tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

France's current Covid-19 protocol requires that vaccinated individuals isolate for seven days after a positive test result, from Thursday afternoon in Pécresse's case. That span can be shortened if the person tests negative and is no longer experiencing symptoms on the fifth day. After the isolation period, one is expected to wear a mask for seven days. Pécresse previously indicated she is vaccinated. Her campaign team said Thursday that the candidate has "light symptoms" akin to a cold, but "nothing serious".

Testée positive au #COVID je poursuis la campagne à distance et dans le respect des règles sanitaires. Toutes nos réunions sont maintenues grâce à la mobilisation de l’équipe. — Valérie Pécresse (@vpecresse) March 24, 2022

The embattled conservative is currently polling between 10 and 12 percent in the latest surveys ahead of the first-round vote, well back of the threshold required to advance to the April 24 run-off.

Scheduled to appear on primetime TV on Thursday night with four other presidential candidates, Pécresse will appear instead live by videolink, the France 2 television programme announced.

She was due to hold a rally on Friday in Bordeaux. Associates have indicated that others would step in to headline the event in her place, but that Pécresse may appear via a recorded video. A scheduled campaign stop in Marseille on Saturday has, however, been "cancelled", associates said.

Pécresse had presented her plan to reform the French Constitution with an aim to "reestablishing order" on Thursday morning, before the positive test result.

She took part in a television show on Wednesday night debating rivals or their representatives face-to-face (maskless but distanced). Pécresse's adversaries for the evening included Fabien Roussel, the French Communist Party candidate, and Marion Maréchal, Marine Le Pen's niece, who is supporting her aunt's far-right rival Éric Zemmour in the 2022 presidential race.

Pécresse appeared on stage Tuesday night before a crowd of 4,000 readers of right-wing magazine Valeurs Actuelles at an event that featured Zemmour among its other headliners.

The French government lifted many of the country's Covid-19 protections on March 14, including its vaccine pass and the requirement to mask indoors in most settings. Critics say the move was decided too early amid fears of a sixth Covid-19 wave as confirmed cases have doubled over the past three weeks to a daily average of 110,000 nationwide.

