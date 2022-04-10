FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Live: Follow the results of the first round of France's presidential election

Scrutineers count votes from the French presidential election's first round at a polling station in La Possession on the French Indian ocean island of La Reunion, on April 10, 2022. © Richard Bouhet, AFP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 1 min

French voters headed to the polls on Sunday for the first round of France’s presidential election. The final polling stations close at 8pm Paris time. Join FRANCE 24 right here for live coverage of the results as they roll in.