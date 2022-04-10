FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Live: Follow the results of the first round of France's presidential election
French voters headed to the polls on Sunday for the first round of France’s presidential election. The final polling stations close at 8pm Paris time. Join FRANCE 24 right here for live coverage of the results as they roll in.
- Some 48.7 million voters were called to the polls for Sunday’s first round. Voting kicked off on Saturday in some overseas territories and for French expatriates in the Americas, most French voters cast their ballots on Sunday.
- Twelve candidates, from the far left to the far right, are on the ballot for the first round, including incumbent centrist Emmanuel Macron, who is standing for re-election.
- Voter turnout is one key element to watch on Election Night after a campaign often relegated to the backburner by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the war raging in Ukraine.
- By 5pm, 65 percent of registered voters had cast a ballot, down 4.4 points on the previous election in 2017.
- The two finalists designated on Sunday night will vie for France's top job in two weeks' time, on April 24.
