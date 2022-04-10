Live: Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election

FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Sunday's first round of voting will narrow the field of presidential candidates from 12 to just two.

French voters head to the polls for the first round of presidential elections on Sunday after a lacklustre campaign overshadowed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for full coverage of election day.

Eleven challengers – from a Communist on the left to anti-immigration candidates on the far right – are looking to unseat French President Emmanuel Macron as he seeks to become the first incumbent to win re-election since Jacques Chirac in 2002. The two candidates who garner the most votes will qualify for the election’s second and final round on April 24.

Purchasing power and the war in Ukraine have topped voter concerns in the final stretch of an unusually subdued campaign, which has largely been overshadowed by the outbreak of war. Some 48.7 million people are registered to vote, though surveys have warned that as many as one in four may abstain from voting.

First exit polls are expected at 8pm Paris time (GMT+2) when the last polling stations close in Paris and other cities. Until then, French media are barred from quoting candidates or publishing polls to ensure they don’t unduly influence voters.

Voters must show proof of identity to cast their ballots. To find out whether you are registered and where you should vote, click here.

